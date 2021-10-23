Beauty lounge set up in memory of tragic 18-year-old who died in Leeds nightclub nominated for award

Courtney Chamberlain, 18, from Pudsey, collapsed while clubbing at The Warehouse in Leeds city centre in the early hours of Monday August 26, 2019.

She was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

In 2020, her courageous mum Joanne Foley, 39, spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post about how she fought through a "heartbreaking and traumatic year" to open a beauty lounge in the name of her much loved daughter.

Joanne Foley outside Courtney's Beauty Lounge Pic: Joanne Foley

Joanne said she had lost her "daughter, best friend and only child" when Courtney died.

She told the Yorkshire Evening Post that she needed a focus to keep her going.

Courtney always dreamed of opening a salon with her mum so to keep her memory alive, Joanne opened 'Courtney's Beauty Lounge' on Stanningley Road in Pudsey.

Despite only being open for around a year, the lounge has now been nominated for "Best New Salon" at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022.

Courtney's Beauty Lounge Pic: Joanne Foley

Joanne said she was "absolutely thrilled" to be nominated for the awards.

"It means the world to me to for my beautiful girls salon to be noticed a national level", Joanne said.

"Courtney's Beauty Lounge has come such a long way in a short space of time and now we have this opportunity to gain recognition throughout the industry.

"I feel privileged that I am able to honour my beautiful girl Courtney-Jade in this way which I know she will love and I really hope I am doing her proud."

Joanne Foley with Courtney Chamberlain Pic: Joanne Foley

The beauty lounge has given Joanne "something to keep going" after Courtney's tragic death, she said.

"It is difficult and at times I didn't think I could carry on but I am putting my heart and soul into this for Courtney and I am determined to make it a success", Joanne added.

"It's been a terrible year for the beauty industry but I have come through it and this couldn't be done without the help and support of everyone around me.

"We have such lovely clients, an amazing team and the ongoing support from my family and friends.

"As a salon we strive ourselves on providing a friendly and relaxing atmosphere with clients feeling rejuvenated and happy when leaving."

The lounge now has eight staff - including Courtney's best friend Kourtney who she met at college while studying makeup.

Joanne and staff support Charlie's Angel Centre Foundation - an organisation which offers ongoing support to bereaved parents.

They have done a number of fundraising events for the charity and donated almost £3,000 since opening.

Joanne said: "They have helped me to rebuild my life and this is my way of giving something back.

"Unfortunately, due to restrictions a lot of our events have had to be postponed however through our fundraising efforts so far we have raised £2800.

"I would like to thank everyone who is part of this journey and I'm excited to see what the next year has in store."