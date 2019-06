Have your say

The BBC has announced it is to scrap free licence fees for over-75s.

Up to 3.7 million pensioners who previously received a the licence for free will now have to pay for it.

However, households with one person who receives Pension Credit will still be eligible.

The new change will come into force in June 2020, the BBC said.

The corporation consulted with 190,000 people.

A total of 52% were in favour of reforming or abolishing free licences.