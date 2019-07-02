BBC reveal six-figure wages of Leeds-born presenter Gabby Logan and host of other stars

Have your say

The BBC has revealed the wages of their top-earners in an annual report today.

Under the terms of the BBC's Charter, they are required to publish the names of individuals working for the BBC, paid more than £150,000 from licence fee revenue in the financial year, set out in pay bands.

Leeds-born Gabby Logan was revealed to be on a wage in the £290,000-£294,999 bracket.

The wage reflects the former international rhythmic gymnast's work in shows including the Premier League Show, FIFA World Cup coverage and coverage of the Commonwealth Games.

Her wage is higher than fellow presenters Sue Barker - who is in the £195,000 – £199,999 bracket - and Mark Chapman who is paid between £230,000 – £234,999.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker’s salary also rose by a quarter, from £220,000-£229,999 in 2017/18 to the £280,000 to £284,999 bracket last year.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was revealed as one of the highest earners - with a wage between.£1,750,000 – £1,754,999.

Laura Kuenssberg was revealed to be earning between £240,000 – £244,999 and Emily Maitlis, Newsnight host, is in the £260,000 – £264,999 bracket.

Newsreader Huw Edwards and Radio 2 hosts Steve Wright and Jeremy Vine were two stars who saw their earnings fall last year.