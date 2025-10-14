Baker Furnishings: 150-year old former furniture store to be converted into flats and business units

A former furniture shop which traded for over 150 years in Wakefield city centre is to be converted into flats and business units.

Plans have been approved for the development to go ahead at the Baker Furnishings building on Gills Yard.

The premises, off Northgate, closed in March 2024 after 155 years.

Wakefield Council has approved proposals to divide the ground floor of the property into business units.

An application to convert the first floor into three self-contained flats was also given the go-ahead.

The property is a designated building of local interest, with parts of the building dating back to the 17th century.

The council’s conservation officer raised no objections to the project, adding: “The proposed scheme is considered to be of a high quality design, remaining reflective of the historic character of the site and surrounding area.”

A planning officer’s report said: “The existing space would be subdivided into three separate units of varying sizes offering opportunities for a variety of different retail and other town centre uses.

“The development would also promote the provision of housing within this city centre location.”

The officer added: “An assessment on the proposed scheme concludes that the development would be acceptable having regards to principle of development, historic environment, design, amenity, highways safety and security,