Bafta winner visits Leeds Trinity University as part of New York Film Academy partnership

Academics and cinematographers from the New York Film Academy have travelled to Leeds as part of an international initiative to connect with aspiring film students from across the UK.

The NYFA hosted a masterclass in the art of visual storytelling to staff and students at Leeds Trinity University. The masterclass was hosted by BAFTA award-winning cinematographer Anthony B. Richmond, who is a member of the American and British Societies of Cinematographers, and chairman of Cinematography at NYFA. He discussed the camerawork in Oliver Twist (1948) and Lawrence of Arabia (1962), offering industry knowledge and reflecting on his own notable career. Students from Leeds Trinity also had the opportunity to ask questions about his career and the film industry.

Renowned for his work with British director Nicolas Roeg during the 70s and 80s, Mr Richmond worked on science fiction film The Man Who Fell to Earth which stars David Bowie as the protagonist. In 1974, he won the BAFTA for Best Cinematography for independent thriller Don’t Look Now. His most recent credits as director of photography include Legally Blonde and Good Luck Chuck.

Mr Richmond said: “The students at Leeds Trinity are so lucky to have access to such fantastic media facilities and equipment as they start their careers in cinematography.”

Following the masterclass, a new partnership between New York Film Academy and Leeds Trinity University has been established. The institutions will work together on future projects as part of Leeds Trinity’s commitment to building an international community of educators.