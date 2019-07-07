Asda Foundation Leeds 10K runners pound out the miles do city proud once again

Have your say

Runners off all ages and abilities enjoyed near-perfect running conditions as they completed the The Asda Foundation Leeds 10K

Charity runners, dedicated athletes and fancy dress competitors did the city proud once again during the thirteenth running of the event which was created by Jane Tomlinson.

Leeds 10K runners make their way to the finish on The Headrow

The first wheelchair athlete across the line was Nathan Maguire with a time of 22min 29sec

Paralympian Hannah Cockroft won the women's race in 27min 40sec.

Scott Hinchcliffe, from Barnsley. won the men's race in a time of 31min 29sec

He said: “This was my first Leeds 10K. I felt great today.”

Leeds 10K 2019 winner Scott Hinchcliffe crosses the finish line on The Headrow in a time of 31min 29sec

Second went to Marcos Angel Valero, from Spain. Third place was Namibian athlete Gareth Jooste.

The winner of the women's race was Nik Tarrega, of York-based Knavesmire Harries, in a time of 38min 6sec.

Aisling Wall, of Horsforth Harriers, was second and Sarah Hunter, of Ackworth Road Runners, was third.

Those taking part in today's race included Team Ryden.

Hannah Cockroft won the Leeds 10K women's wheelchair race

The nine runners, who work for Wakefield-based property firm, were raising funds for the Parkinson’s Association UK.

The team was organised by employee Sonia Johnson, whose husband Mark was diagnosed with the condition 16 years ago.

She said: “We can’t wait to get going and raise money for a great charity.

“We have lots of family and friends here to cheer us along the way.”

Leeds 10K runners passing the Queens Hotel

Muz Ali and Mahefuza Pathan took part in the race for the second time in aid of the Stroke Association.

The friends, from Batley, planned to run every step of the way together.

Muz said: “We just had to come back again this year’s because it’s such a fantastic event.”

A team of Super Mario characters ran the race in aid of the British Lung Foundation.

The eight runners are all workmates at the NHS Rightcare Team based in Leeds.

Miles Taylor, dressed as Bowzer, said: “We are hoping to raise over a £1,000 for a great cause.”

Leeds 10K runners head into city Square

Ronnie the Rhino took time out from cheering on the city’s Super League stars to complete the course in one hour, 15 minutes.

Proudly holding his finisher’s medal aloft, he said: “It was like being in a sauna out there.”

The Asda Foundation Leeds 10K is the original legacy run of the late Jane Tomlinson, who took on a series of endurance challenges to raise nearly £2m for charity despite battling terminal cancer.

Jane died in 2007 soon after launching the 10K and now it is a highlight on the city’s running calendar – a hugely popular and inclusive event for runners of all abilities that captures the can-do, inspirational spirit displayed by its founder.

Leeds 10K runners get into their stride at the Corn Exchange

Ronnie The Rhino took part in this year's Leeds 10K

Men's wheelchair race winner Nathan Maguire.

Charity runners taking part in Leeds 10K for Mind