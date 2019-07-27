Arty summer camp in Leeds primary school to give kids creativity boost

For working parents summer camps can be a lifeline to help deal with childcare over the long school holidays.

And one Leeds primary school is using art instead of sport, for its activity packed sessions, which aim to boost the creativity of youngsters.

Activities at Art Camp UK, pictured at Chapel Allerton Primary School.

Art Camp is based at Chapel Allerton Primary School from August 5-23 and comes at a time when the education system is reducing funding for the arts, with some schools having little or no regular art provision.

Restraints on the curriculum timetable and working to deadlines with SATS exams in Year 6, can also mean that many youngsters don’t get chance to explore their creativity fully.

Teacher and art practitioner Jon Wiltshire, director of Art Camps UK, said: “In an education system that is slowly reducing the funding for the arts in education we believe that is essential that our children are taught creativity.

“Art Camp was created in Leeds and we have opened a second project in Brighton, we hope to eventually have them all over the UK.

“We are completely unique as we offer a summer camp where we completely immerse children in the arts taught by professional practitioners and artists.”

Fun activities include junkyard orchestra which is making musical instruments out of rubbish, creating sound sculptures, performing poetry and much more.

Art Camps launched in January 2019 and since then have run session each half term.

Mr Wiltshire added: “Parents and children really love what we do as we offer a safe and professional environment.”

He said the Ofsted registered sessions were taught by people who absolutely love what they do: “Their enthusiasm is infectious, it is a summer camp where we encourage children to follow their dreams.”

Youngsters have the opportunity to learn music, painting, drawing, circus skills, DJ workshops, yoga and meditation, drama, story telling, music, dance, costume play, percussion workshops, alpacas, cookery and Morris dancing.

More details from www.artcampuk.com