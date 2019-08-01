Applications open today for Leeds secondary school places

Leeds City Council have announced that the application process for secondary schools in Leeds has opened.

Families with children starting secondary school in September 2020 can start applying for their child's school place as of today (August 1)

Parents and carers are being encouraged to visit Leeds City Council's website to complete an online application for their child's secondary school place, before the closing date of October 31st, 2019.

The online application process is easy and secure, the council said.

However, if families don't have access to online facilities they can phone 0113 222 4414 to discuss the options available.

A range of information is provided to help families submit preferences for schools where they have a realistic chance of being offered a place.

Parents and carers are reminded that they must apply for a school place using the address where their child lives for the majority of the time.

For those applying online, offers will be emailed on March 2nd, 2020 during working hours.

To find out their closest schools, or for any other help and advice, parents and carers can call the admissions team on 0113 222 4414.

Leeds City Council executive member for learning, skills and employment Councillor Jonathan Pryor said: "Choosing which schools to apply for is one of the most important decisions a family can make. We understand this and are committed to working with parents and carers to help and support them as they make this decision.

"To help parents and carers make their preferences, a range of information is available both directly from schools and from the council. Schools will provide information about their own admissions policy, open events, transport and uniforms. The admissions pages of the council website provide details about previous allocation rounds including maps showing furthest allocation distances, links to Ofsted reports and links to each school as well as further details about admissions policies.

"It is vitally important that families submit their school preferences before the deadline of 31st October 2019. We also strongly advise using all five preferences to give the best chance of being allocated a place at a preferred school."