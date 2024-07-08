Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An appeal has been issued for help finding the families of a man and woman from Leeds who have died.

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Coroners Court wants to trace the families of two people from Leeds. (pic by National World) | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the below two people from Leeds:

William Hodgins, aged 70, from Cranmore Rise, Leeds, LS10 4AF, who sadly passed away on Wednesday 26 June 2024.

Dorothy Hone-Whitley aged 86, of The Birches, Bramhope , Leeds, LS16 9DP, who sadly passed away on 21 June 2024.