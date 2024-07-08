Wakefield coroner issues appeal to find the families of Leeds man, 70, and woman, 86, after their deaths
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.
Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.
Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the below two people from Leeds:
- William Hodgins, aged 70, from Cranmore Rise, Leeds, LS10 4AF, who sadly passed away on Wednesday 26 June 2024.
- Dorothy Hone-Whitley aged 86, of The Birches, Bramhope , Leeds, LS16 9DP, who sadly passed away on 21 June 2024.
Anyone with any information should contact the Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.
