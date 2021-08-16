Annual Light Up a Life memorial celebration event to return in-person this Christmas

It comes after the 2020 was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Light Up a Life is a yearly celebration held each year, where people are invited to sponsor a light on a tree in memory of someone special.

The money raised goes to St Gemma’s Hospice in Moortown.

The Light Up a Life event in 2019. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The event has previously been supported by the Yorkshire Evening Post as part of its Half and Half appeal, which has raised more than £3million for St Gemma's and Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley since it was launched 1982.

This year's Light Up a Life will take place on Sunday, December 12.

Leeds based AYRE Event Solutions will be providing the outdoor staging.

Sophia Last, Senior Fundraiser (In Memory Giving) at St Gemma’s Hospice said: “In 2020 due to events being cancelled in response to the pandemic, we were unable to hold our usual in person event at St Gemma’s Hospice.

"Thanks to a recommendation from The Kirkwood, we were put in touch with AYRE Events to support us running an online version of our event. Organising this was simple and Chris took away any stress we had about the technicalities of broadcasting a live event online.

“The event itself felt really special even though it was very different to before. The feedback we had was fantastic, everyone was just grateful we offered them a chance to remember loved ones during the Christmas period.

”We can’t wait to see how Ayre will take our 2021 Light up a Life event to the next level, to make it the most special event for people to return to after a year of not being able to come to the Hospice and remember special loved ones.”

AYRE managing director, Chris Ayre added: “As with many events, last years ‘Light Up a Life’ celebration wasn’t able to go ahead as normal.

"This is the first event since the pandemic that St Gemma’s Hospice has held, and we wanted to make sure it comes back with a bang.