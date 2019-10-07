Angela Rippon thanks Skipton Building Society for Leeds fundraising ball

Television star Angela Rippon has thanked Skipton Building Society for raising £50,000 in aid of Alzheimer’s Society with a ‘wonderful’ ball in Leeds.

The presenter was guest of honour at Skipton’s Forget Me Not Ball, held at The Queen’s. The ball, which featured a live auction, silent auction, prize draw, glitter artists and magicians, was supported by more than 300 guests who dug deep in their pockets to help raise much-needed funds. It was the latest in a series of fundraisers by Skipton since it teamed up to become the official charity partner of Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer Scotland almost three years ago. The society hopes to reach its target of £250,000 by the end of the year.

Angela, an Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, said: “I would like to thank the Skipton Building Society for all the amazing fundraising activities they are organising, including the wonderful Forget Me Not Ball that I recently attended, to raise much needed funds to support the growing numbers of people being diagnosed with dementia. I would also like to thank them for their continued commitment to the Dementia Friends programme and contributions to building a more dementia friendly society. Dementia devastates people’s lives – not just for those with a diagnosis, but also their families and friends – but Alzheimer’s Society is working incredibly hard to support everyone affected through providing services, campaigning for change in social care and funding research into care and to find a cure.

Abi Davidson, Alzheimer’s Society senior corporate partnerships executive, added: “We are so grateful for all the hard work that Skipton colleagues put in to making this event such a huge success.”