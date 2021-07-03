Artists and diverse community groups are coming together in East Leeds to revive the traditions using "just hand tools and good old fashioned elbow grease".

The lesson is set to take place at Beckett Street Cemetery between 11am and 1pm today (July 3).

The team from Meanwood Valley Farm will be leading an interactive session on traditional haymaking techniques with East Street Arts and sharing expertise on a carbon neutral way to look after green spaces.

Pupils at the Co-Op Acadamy, Leeds make hay bales at a session run by Meanwood Valley Urban Farm and East Street Arts

The lesson in grassland management and haymaking will see participants complete "old school scything and haystack making".

A demonstration will also be held at 1pm.

The event is the latest in 'The Space Between', a new programme of climate action-focused culture and creativity from East Street Arts.

Taking place throughout the summer, the programme is bringing artists and local communities together for a series of interactive, immersive and participatory commissions that combine science, art, activism.

It is mostly taking place in the Leeds neighbourhoods of Burmantofts, Mabgate and Lincoln Green.

These areas of East Leeds were instrumental to the city’s growth, manufacturing and industrial past and are now home to a vibrant and diverse community.

Ahead of this weekend's public session, the team also paid a visit to Co-op Academy Leeds today to give the pupils there the chance to learn more.

Helen Moore, East Street Arts Engagement Lead, said: “The Space Between is using art to connect communities to vital conversation about our climate crisis.

"Tthis is so important for everyone but utterly crucial for people in inner city areas like Burmantofts, Mabgate and Lincoln Green.