Anahata Yoga - New studio opens at historic Farsley mill

John Gaunt with owner Sarah McLaughlin. PIC: Giles Rocholl

Anahata Yoga has moved into the historic Old Combing building at Sunny Bank in Farsley.

This is the latest in a raft of new lettings at the mill complex where Yorkshire Television’s Emmerdale and Heartbeat were filmed.

Owner Sarah McLaughlins aid she chose the Sunny Bank Mills as she wanted to open a studio with a "real community feel."

“Filled with local businesses, art studios and designers, it just felt like the right place to be. In the heart of Farsley where I live, my studio's location was key and Sunny Bank Mills ticked all the boxes. The studio is a gorgeous big space, light and airy, so for me it offers the perfect setting for a yoga studio."

Sarah said Anahata Yoga has already proved very popular since opening: “The studio has been well received and is busy. The pandemic has opened people’s eyes to the

benefits of yoga for mental health and wellbeing - yoga not only helps with stress and anxiety but helps us to find balance and build strength.

“There is a wide variety of people visiting the studio based on the fact that I have ensured there are classes open to everyone of all levels of ability. I have lots of local customers - Farsley, Pudsey, Calverley, Horsforth, Rodley and some from further afield. We are the only yoga studio in the area offering such a large variety of classes and workshops.

“The Mill is a hive of activity with businesses, bars and eateries. We have many people from the local businesses coming to the studio and I am working closely with local business

Massage Addict,” she added.

Sarah said that John and William Gaunt, the joint managing directors of Edwin Woodhouse and Co Ltd, the family company that owns Sunny Bank Mills, have been “incredibly helpful”

with her move.

“The Gaunts have been amazing from the moment I expressed an interest in the space at 12 Old Combing. They have worked with me to fulfil my dream of opening a community yoga space, and without their flexibility and open-minded attitude, I wouldn't be in the position I am today,” she said.

John Gaunt said: “This is a very exciting new letting for us – and we are absolutelydelighted Sarah has joined us at Sunny Bank Mills. The arrival of a yoga studio here

broadens our leisure appeal and provides a wonderful new facility for everyone who works at the mill and who lives in Farsley”.

During the past ten years the multi award-winning Sunny Bank Mills, one of the most famous family-owned mills in Yorkshire, has been transformed into a modern business and cultural,

employment hub fit for the 21st century. It is now home to 75 companies, who employ a total of nearly 400 staff.

Away from her yoga, Sarah McLaughlin works with St Georges Crypt, the Leeds homeless charity, and Children's Corner, whose head office is at Sunny Bank Mills.

