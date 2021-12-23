"An angel": Family of Leeds woman who died from cancer aged just 31 overwhelmed by Christmas donation

Sinead Richards found a lump on her breast in late 2019 but put off visiting the doctors for two months due to apprehension, her husband Liam McDonagh, 32, told the YEP.

When she visited the doctors in early 2020, nothing was initially discovered as Sinead - from Stanningley - was believed to be 'too young' to suffer from breast cancer.

The family was overwhelmed by the donation

However, Liam urged Sinead to persist and return to the surgery - where it was found that she had advanced Stage Four breast cancer.

The devastating diagnosis left Sinead with an 18-month battle against the condition as it spread throughout her body.

Tragically, Sinead died on September 10, less than a month after her wedding to Liam in August.

She also leaves behind her two daughters - Paige aged seven and Georgie aged ten - described as 'mummy's girls' by Liam.

Liam and his family

Now, brave Liam is seeking to raise awareness of breast cancer and urged Leeds residents to get checked if they notice anything suspicious.

Liam was contacted by 'Bee u Campaign' - an organisation which helps families in need of "a bit of help" after a tough year.

His family had been put forward as a worthy recipient of a donation following the horrific year they had endured.

Earlier this week, owner of the organisation Sofia Spencer Rachel Stevens travelled from its base in Manchester to deliver presents to Liam's family to give them a lift.

Sinead and Liam

"I must admit, it nearly broke me", Liam said.

"I was actually speechless.

"The girls are so grateful.

"She has helped a little broken family smile again, she is a truly beautiful person."

Speaking to the YEP, Sofia said her organisation runs workshops around the UK to help people understand the severity of bullying and how to notice if someone is suffering.

"It started due to an abusive relationship I was in years ago and I wanted to put a workshop together in a drama based way to do in schools which became extremely popular", Sofia explained.

"From this we decided to try and collect food and gifts to support people going through a hard time and this has just built built every year.

"This is our sixth year now.

"I ask everyone at Christmas on my social media to suggest someone they feel needs that pick me up and we choose lots of families or people alone who we feel really do need that help."

Sofia said Liam's story stood out to her.

"For many reasons. I think what he has had to deal with is just awful and I think he is doing an amazing job with his beautiful girls.

"He was so overwhelmed when I went round, said it nearly broke him but in a lovely way and felt he had two angels giving back."