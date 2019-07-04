An adults-only inflatable maze with a twist is coming to Leeds

A new kind of ultimate wipeout challenge is heading to Leeds.

The Light in Leeds city centre is hosting the new game, believed to be the first of its kind in the UK, and features an inflatable maze with a twist – a revolving arm at the center, which brave participants will have to avoid as they try and make their way through.

READ MORE: 42 places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the 2000s

Fast and furious, and also highly addictive, attendees can either challenge a friend to a race, or take on the challenge solo.

The event at The Light on Sunday, July 7 will also feature complimentary refreshments, including chilli dogs, and a range of alcoholic and soft drinks, from wine and gin to beer and cider.

Open from 12pm-5pm, entry to the playground is completely free, with visitors simply having to show or download their Light Card or app.

The Light Card and app holders will also gain access to exclusive discounts, offers and competitions across the centre, including 20 per cent off at some of the city’s favourite eateries, activities and even discounted parking.

Stephanie James, marketing manager at The Light, said: “We received such a great reception to our Adult Playground last month that we couldn’t resist the chance to host another one - and this time promises to be even more fun than the last!

“We can’t wait to give the adults of Leeds the chance to let their hair down and escape the daily pressures of adult life!”

To sign up for The Light card, visit: www.thelightleeds.co.uk/competitions/the-light-card or to download The Light app, search The Light Leeds in the app store.