Amazing drone photography reveals autumn colour in Roundhay Park from the air

A Leeds photographer has taken these stunning shots of Roundhay Park from above.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:03 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:04 am

Duncan Cuthbertson, from Crossgates, used his drone to capture the seasonal images of Waterloo Lake and The Mansion. Thousands of people will descend on the park tonight for the annual council-run bonfire and fireworks display - and visitors have been warned not to park on Soldiers Field, which has been closed off due to poor ground conditions.

Roundhay Park from the air

An aerial shot of The Mansion

The scale of Waterloo Lake is apparent

Autumn colour in the park

