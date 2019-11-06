Amazing drone photography reveals autumn colour in Roundhay Park from the air
A Leeds photographer has taken these stunning shots of Roundhay Park from above.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:03 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:04 am
Duncan Cuthbertson, from Crossgates, used his drone to capture the seasonal images of Waterloo Lake and The Mansion. Thousands of people will descend on the park tonight for the annual council-run bonfire and fireworks display - and visitors have been warned not to park on Soldiers Field, which has been closed off due to poor ground conditions.