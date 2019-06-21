Almost a quarter of cannabis oil users in Leeds take it to alleviate relationship stress, new figures claim.

The use of CBD oil and other products in the UK has risen dramatically since the recent legislation of CBD health products.

A new survey of CBD users across the UK, conducted on behalf of online pharmacy, Instant eCare, revealed that Leeds-based CBD users blame stress caused by relationship worries as the primary reason for their consumption.

Around 21% of users in Leeds surveyed ranked relationship-related stress as the top reason for using the oil.

Only 7% of the users in Leeds claimed they had anxiety - considerably lower than the national average of 42%.

A further 28% of users listed insomnia and other sleep-related conditions as their reason for regularly using CBD products.

Instant eCare Director & Superintendent Pharmacist, Mahmuda Khatun, has said the following about CBD: “In today’s high-paced world, chronic stress and anxiety have become more and more common and research shows Cannabidiol products can help in a number of ways.

"CBD oil has surged in popularity and there is a growing shift in the health-conscious wanting to learn more about the hemp-based product.”

Almost half of those surveyed have only used the oil for the past six months.