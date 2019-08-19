Almost £3000 raised in memory of Batley Bulldogs player Archie Bruce following his death in France

Have your say

A fundraising page set up in memory of Batley Bulldogs player Archie Bruce has reached almost £3000.

The 20-year-old Batley Bulldogs Rugby League player was tragically found dead in a hotel room in France on Sunday hours after his debut match against Toulouse.

Tributes have poured in for the young player.

Almost £3000 has been raised on the page since yesterday (Sunday).

Many fellow League players left their tributes to Archie after the Bulldogs issued a statement on Twitter announcing the tragic news.

Huddersfield Giants player Jermaine McGillvary wrote: "Such shocking news. RIP Archie, thought go out to his family".

Fellow Giants player Leroy Cudjoe added: "Awful news, thoughts go out to his family and friends."

Retired Leeds Rhinos star Keith Senior said: "Never nice to hear news like this especially at such a young age. Condolences to all his family and friends."

Well-wishers have also raised more than £2,900 of a £5,000 goal in Archie's name through a page set up by the RFL's Benevolent Fund.

A statement on the page said: "Archie Bruce sadly lost his life following his debut for Batley Bulldogs. This JustGiving page has been set up to leave a lasting legacy in Archie's name and benefit charities and causes he and his family support."

You can donate to the fundraising page here.