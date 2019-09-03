All you need to know about Leeds International Beer Festival this week

The eighth annual Leeds International Beer Festival is returning to Leeds Town Hall this week.

The four-day event, which runs from Thursday, September 5 to Sunday, September 8, celebrates and promotes craft beers brewed in the UK and overseas. The festival also includes a street food market, free retro gaming and live acts and DJs across three stages.

Beer will be available from more than 30 different UK breweries, including Kirkstall Brewery, The Kernel, Anthology, Fierce Beer, Brew York, The North Brewing Co, Tiny Rebel, Little Earth Project and Black Lodge Brewery.

The overseas breweries include ParrotDog, Yeastie Boys, 8 Wired Brewing Co, Amundsen and White Hag.

There is also a family day from noon to 5pm on the Sunday. Visitors will be able to enjoy indoor and outdoor activities, live music, street food, accessible singing and signing music workshops for children thanks to Made With Music, soft play for babies and younger children, toys and colouring with Hops and Tots and colouring for older children including black and white prints of Drew Millward’s artwork.

Tickets are £10 for the Thursday 5pm to 11pm session and the noon to 5pm Friday session. Tickets are available at £12.50 for 6pm to 11pm on Friday, and noon to 5pm and 6pm to 11pm on Saturday. The Sunday family session costs £5 for adults and free for under 18s. Each ticket holder will get a commemorative glass and programme.

Visit www.leedsbeer.com for more information or to book.