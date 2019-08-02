Aldi UK issue urgent recall for these products

Have your say

Aldi have issued an urgent recall for two products.

2 Key Lime Cheesecakes (170g) and 2 Millionaire's Cheesecakes (180g) from the Specially Selected brand have both been recalled.

The barcodes on the products are:

4088600037844

4088600037851

All batches have been affected, ALDI UK announced.

The supermarket posted on their Facebook page: "We have recalled these products as a precaution because there is a chance that the glass packaging may have become damaged. Customers should return the product to their nearest store where they will receive a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.