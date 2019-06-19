Aireborough Civic Society backs Clean Air Day in Leeds

Aireborough Civic Society is backing Clean Air Day (today, June 20) to tackle pollution across the area.

The society has joined Leeds Living Streets, which was recently formed with the aim of reducing pollution.

Air pollution is the largest environmental risk to our health and, in Leeds, the majority of outdoor air pollution comes from transport - particularly from older diesel and petrol vehicles.

The society is encouraging people to reduce their own emissions for Clean Air Day and do their bit to improve local air quality by leaving the car at home. Members made the call after tests they carried out last summer in partnership with Aireborough Neighbourhood Forum showed that the A65 and A658 are two of the most congested roads in the whole of the Leeds area.

The A658 junction with Bayton Lane in Yeadon had a reading of 79 micrograms - nearly twice the legal limit of 40 - of the pollutant nitrogen dioxide (NO2), which causes inflammation and long-term damage of the lungs, while the A65 near Kirk Lane stood at 46mcg and Little London, Rawdon, stood at 59 mcg. The civic society is now working with Leeds City Council to do comprehensive testing of pollution levels at the most congested areas.

A spokesman said: “We shall continue to encourage everyone to reduce their use of cars and try to get improvements in public transport in Aireborough so that it is a more attractive option. Recently we have persuaded First Bus to improve the Service 33 on Sunday mornings going towards Leeds.”

For more details, visit www.cleanairleeds.co.uk.