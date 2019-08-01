Age UK offers Yorkshire Day discount on annual Leeds Abbey Dash

Have your say

Age UK is offering discounted entry for its annual Leeds Abbey Dash race, in celebration of Yorkshire Day.

Thousands of runners are expected to hit Leeds city centre for the 10K race on Sunday, October 27.

The popular event raises funds to help Age UK support older people in the region.

Runners can enter the race at a discounted cost of £23 from today until 23.59pm on Saturday, August 3.

Entry for the junior dash, open to children aged eight to 14, remains at £8.

Robert Sambridge, Age UK event manager, said: "The Dash raises funds that will help Age UK make a crucial difference to the lives of older people in Yorkshire and the surrounding areas.

“Whether you’re a seasoned runner or brand new to the sport, the great thing about the Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash is that it’s open to everybody, including children who can sign up to our Junior Dash!

"Sign up to get your Yorkshire Day offer and help Age UK continue making a difference to the lives of older people.”

Runners can sign up for the Dash by visiting www.ageuk.org.uk/dash.

