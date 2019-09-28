Age is just a number for veteran breakdancer from Leeds

A “VETERAN" breakdancer from Leeds has been plucked to star in an anti-ageism campaign, to show that being over 50 is not so old.

The dance teacher, TV extra and model says that “age is just a number” and that is it vital to keep active and keep moving.

Villmore James. Photogrpah by Simon Hulme.

Villmore James, may be 55, but says he feels much younger, thanks to an active mind and as much dancing and walking as possible.

“Thanks to teaching people to dance, I keep on moving. I do modern, African and sometimes a bit of breakdancing. In fact I just love dancing,” says Villmore, a former professional dancer and founder member of Leeds-based Phoenix Dance Company.

Despite suffering a stroke at 30, heart attacks at 40 and 45 and suffering with blood clots in his lungs, Villmore, who teaches lessons from a dance studio in Mabgate Mills, Leeds, refuses to hang up his dancing shoes.

He is part of a campaign dubbed ‘The Invisibles’ by dating app Lumen, which helps people over 50 to find love.

Veteran breakdancer Villmore James. Photograph by Simon Hulme.

“A dating app like Lumen is a great idea. I am single at the moment and I am certainly looking for companionship and would love a permanent partnership with the right person, so it could help me,” he chuckles.

Villmore, of Meanwood, who has been dancing since the age of 10, said: “I really don’t feel like I am older than 50; age is just a number. You have to keep moving and if that feels too difficult, then walking is the perfect way to keep fit.

“We have some wonderful parks here in Leeds, which I love.”

He has been a dance teacher all his adult life and his typical day centres around teaching students, possible extra work on TV, or even modelling. His students range from the ages of seven to 80, and his mission is to break down the stigma that some people fell they ‘just can’t dance.’

Villmore James.

He says: “People have that feeling people are watching them and feel self-conscious and sometimes being in a dance studio takes away that thought because everyone is trying to learn the same thing at the same time.”

At the age of 15, Villmore was forced to choose between dancing and boxing, finally settling on the sport that he simply enjoyed more. He says: “I believe that anyone can dance, no matter what your age. I teach students from the age of seven up to the age of 80.

“Despite suffering a stroke at 30 and two heart attacks in my 40s I have not let it stop me from dancing. Eat well, exercise, get lots of fresh air and laughter and you can achieve anything.

These are my tips for living life to the fullest.”

Villmore James. Photograph by Simon Hulme.

Charly Lester, co-founder of Lumen, said: “Social preconceptions of age is not challenged enough, and it’s time that society recognised that.

“Villmore is proof of this: he is a fantastic role model for our campaign and advocate for lifelong fitness. Many activities like breakdancing are considered just something for young people to

enjoy, but our amazing ambassadors show that you can enjoy being active, whatever age you are.

“So we’re calling on other people to join us in our next campaign, to celebrate what it really means to be over 50.”

Villmore James.

Lumen, a dating app for the over 50s, has launched a campaign that challenges the ageist stereotype that life stops when you reach a certain age.

The campaign features eight incredible over 50s from across the UK, who defy the notion of age being a limit on them living their best lives.

Other ambassadors include an 87-year-old skydiver, and an ‘Irongran’ of 76.

From skydiving, surfing and breakdancing to karate and ironman races, their drive and lust for life puts many thirty-somethings to shame.

However, new research by Lumen in support of the campaign reveals that, despite nearly half (46 per cent) of over 50s claiming they don’t see their age as a limit and almost a quarter (22

per cent) saying they are living their best lives right now, there is unconscious ageism amongst Brits, with 27 per cent seeing age as a limit.

The research found that almost a fifth of over 50s say they have become invisible as they have got older, and 14 per cent have felt discriminated against because of their age.