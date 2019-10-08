Aerial acrobats Cirque Bijou set to fly high at Light Night Leeds

World-class aerial acrobats Cirque Bijou will be showcasing their daring high-line performances as part of this year’s Light Night Leeds.

Set to be one of the highlights of the annual cultural spectacular, The Flying Violinist will perform a mesmeric piece, suspended 60 feet above the ground at Triniity Leeds.

READ MORE: Giant illuminated seesaws promise unforgettable ups and downs at Light Night Leeds

The live performances will be set against a stunning light show on the illuminated Trinity Leeds glass dome, and aims to push the boundaries of contemporary circus, aerial acrobatics and street theatre.

READ MORE: Calm and colour to illuminate Leeds Dock waterfront as part of city's Light Night celebrations

Hourly performances will take place within the main atrium on Thursday, October 10, and Friday, October 11, from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.

Danielle Harris, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cirque Bijou back to Trinity Leeds to deliver another aerial spectacular for Light Night Leeds.

"The spectacle is one of the brightest occasions in our calendar and we’re confident that The Flying Violinist will perform an unforgettable show and share something truly unique with the public.”