Aerial acrobats Cirque Bijou set to fly high at Light Night Leeds
World-class aerial acrobats Cirque Bijou will be showcasing their daring high-line performances as part of this year’s Light Night Leeds.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 11:33 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 11:33 am
Set to be one of the highlights of the annual cultural spectacular, The Flying Violinist will perform a mesmeric piece, suspended 60 feet above the ground at Triniity Leeds.
Read More
Read MoreGiant illuminated seesaws promise unforgettable ups and downs at Light Night Leeds
Danielle Harris, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cirque Bijou back to Trinity Leeds to deliver another aerial spectacular for Light Night Leeds.
"The spectacle is one of the brightest occasions in our calendar and we’re confident that The Flying Violinist will perform an unforgettable show and share something truly unique with the public.”