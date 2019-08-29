Adults-only giant free inflatable climbing wall is coming to Leeds

It promises a brief escape from the pressures of adult life.

The Light in Leeds is hosting a new inflatable game on Sunday, September 1.

At 20ft tall, the upcoming event will feature a giant inflatable climbing wall - with participants able to race their friends to the top or take on the wall solo.

The event will also feature complimentary refreshments, including chilli dogs, and a range of alcoholic and soft drinks, from wine and gin to beer and cider.

Open from 12pm-5pm, entry to the playground is completely free, with visitors simply having to show or download The Light Card or app.

The attraction follows in the footsteps of its previous adults-only playgrounds.

Stephanie James, marketing manager at The Light, said: “We received such a great reception to our previous adult playgrounds that we couldn’t resist the chance to host one last event - and this time promises to be even more fun than the last!

“We can’t wait to give the adults of Leeds the chance to let their hair down and escape the daily pressures of adult life!”

To sign up for The Light card, visit www.thelightleeds.co.uk/competitions/the-light-card or to download The Light app, search The Light Leeds in the app store.