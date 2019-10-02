Abandoned and sick kitten snatched away from rescuers reunited with her sister

An abandoned and sick kitten that was snatched away from rescuers has been reunited with her sister.

The poorly cat was taken from the Bradford area by a man who claimed she was his, snatched her and ran off.

Leeds Cat Rescue were extremely concerned about the welfare of the kitten, as her sister who was left behind, was extremely poorly.

The kitten, who was six to seven weeks old, had severe diarrhoea and a very heavy worm burden and was receiving emergency vet care.

The rescuers said that the other kitten was likely to be in a similar medical situation.

Thankfully, after an urgent appeal issued on Facebook, the kitten was found left on a doorstep.

Leeds Cat Rescue shared the good news on Facebook.

The post said: "REUNITED A big thank you to all who shared yesterday's post.

"The other kitten had been found on a doorstep nearby and we can only assume she was left there by the individual who snatched her.

"She was looked after overnight by a kind family who surrendered her after seeing the post.

"She is now back with her sister and is having treatment too, as you can see they are like 2 peas in a pod."