A time machine is landing in the Merrion Centre in Leeds this Summer

Leeds shoppers will be able to travel back in time this Summer as an exciting new attraction heads to the city centre.

Professor Humboldt's Chamber of Time Museum hits the Merrion Centre in July and will let people travel back to some of the most intriguing eras of history.

The pop-up museum will use professional actors and state-of-the-art special effects, opening the doors into a world where you can witness 5,000 years of British history from the building of the Stonehenge to the tournaments of the Tudor dynasty.

And to add to the exciting news, the Chamber of Time will deliver 15 new jobs when it lands at the shopping centre on July 13.

Liam Turford, from Chamber of Time operators Bifrost Entertainment, said: "We’re well on our way to establishing our live actor line up and beginning work on transforming

the space into the most exciting periods of history! We can’t wait to open the doors of Professor Humboldt’s ‘Chamber of Time’ to the people of Leeds in July.

The attraction will be open until September 1.

James Broughton, from Merrion Centre owners Town Centre Securities, said: “We’re extremely excited to ‘make history’ in the heart of Leeds bringing to life the first ever immersive visitors’ attraction in the Merrion Centre. We know that families are always on the lookout for different activities to keep their children entertained across the long summer holidays.

"Chamber of Time provides a unique experience, transporting visitors throughout history with entertainment and education as well as fun for all the family."

The ‘Chamber of Time’ Museum opens on Saturday 13th July. Tickets go on sale from Thursday 23rd May, prices start from £7.20 per child and £8.50 per adult with package

deals and concessions available from https://www.chamberoftime.co.uk/