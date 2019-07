The pub - known currently as The Jug and Barrel - is in Stanningley in Leeds. 56-58 Town St, Pudsey LS28 6EZ. (Please note - the price is for the lease of the property) Here is a look around the property:

1. Inside The pub has a large bar area ZOOPLA ZOOPLA other Buy a Photo

2. Bar There are plenty of seats next to the bar ZOOPLA ZOOPLA other Buy a Photo

3. Seating Area The seating area of the pub ZOOPLA ZOOPLA other Buy a Photo

4. Second bar The pub has a second bar in an adjoining room. ZOOPLA other Buy a Photo

View more