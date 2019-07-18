Some protesters carried on handing out leaflets

9 of the best pictures as Extinction Rebellion members stage 'die-in' on streets of Leeds

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion staged a 'die-in' today on Briggate in Leeds.

Here are 9 of the best pictures from the event.

One protester held a flag and cheered.

1. Protester holding flag

One protester held a flag and cheered.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The group laid on the floor of Briggate.

2. Group 'die-in'

The group laid on the floor of Briggate.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Group 'die-in' cc Danny Lawson/PA Wire

3. Group 'die-in'

Group 'die-in' cc Danny Lawson/PA Wire
cc Danny Lawson/PA Wire
other
Buy a Photo
Group on Briggate cc Danny Lawson/PA Wire

4. Group on Briggate

Group on Briggate cc Danny Lawson/PA Wire
cc Danny Lawson/PA Wire
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3