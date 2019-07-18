9 of the best pictures as Extinction Rebellion members stage 'die-in' on streets of Leeds
Protesters from Extinction Rebellion staged a 'die-in' today on Briggate in Leeds.
Here are 9 of the best pictures from the event.
1. Protester holding flag
One protester held a flag and cheered.
2. Group 'die-in'
The group laid on the floor of Briggate.
3. Group 'die-in'
Group 'die-in' cc Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4. Group on Briggate
Group on Briggate cc Danny Lawson/PA Wire
