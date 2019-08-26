9 of the best band pictures from a scorching weekend at Leeds Festival 2019
Which was your favourite act?
Acts including Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots wowed the crowds at Leeds Festival. Who was your favourite?
1. Slowthai
Slowthai takes to the Radio 1 stage
Mark Bickerdyke
other
2. AJ Tracey
AJ Tracey on the main stage.
Mark Bickerdyke
other
3. Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish had one of the biggest crowds of the weekend.
Mark Bickerdike
other
4. Anderson .Paak
Anderson .Paak on the main stage.
Mark Bickerdike
other
View more