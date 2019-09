Where are you going to eat?

Many people enjoy eating out across Leeds, however everybody loves to save money. Here are ten Groupon deals available right now to eat out for less:

1. Bella Italia Two-course Italian meal for two'41.96 > 18.99'54% OFF groupon other Buy a Photo

2. Frankie and Benny's Two-course a la carte meal for two'45.16 > 19.99'55% OFF groupon other Buy a Photo

3. Kaspas 10 to spend on food'10 > 5'50% OFF groupon other Buy a Photo

4. Ciao Bella 25 to spend on Italian food and drinks for two'25 > 10'60% OFF groupon other Buy a Photo

View more