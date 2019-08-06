7 surprising things about Leeds you might not know

2. We once had a zoo where you could feed bananas to bears (and still have the bear pit to prove it)

Anyone whos driven down Cardigan Road will be familiar with the sight of a peculiar castle-like structure. However, the now listed building was once home to a bear pit as part of Leeds Zoological and Botanical Garden.''Opened in 1840, the gardens held a number of specimens brought back from far off places in the fast-expanding British Empire. Housing monkeys, eagles and swans, the Victorians were fascinated by the new creatures, but the bears were the main attraction - especially as visitors were able to feed them bananas if they climbed to the top of the pit!''Despite closing in 1848, the remains of the Victorian bear pit are still visible to passersby today.

