6 catteries and kennels in Leeds that will look after your pet while you’re on holiday

If you’re planning to jet off on your summer holidays soon, then you might be looking for somewhere to take care of your pet whilst you’re away.

These are six catteries and kennels in the Leeds area which will look after your pet while you’re on holiday.

If youre planning to jet off on your summer holidays soon, then you might be looking for somewhere to take care of your pet whilst youre away.

Beulah Farm Kennels & Cattery

Over 30 years ago the owners here decided to build purpose built kennels, after being urged on by people whose pets they had cared for in the few kennels they had which formed part of their farm.

The pet daycare and pet boarding facilities are modern and up to date and your pets are provided with the food that they love and have at home.

Prices

Leeds has a variety of catteries and kennels which will look after your pet while youre on holiday

Dogs

£16.00 per day

Two dogs from the same family housed together - £26 per day.

Three dogs from the same family housed together - £33 per day.

Cats

£11 per day

Two cats from the same family housed together - £17 per day.

Three cats from the same family housed together - £22 per day.

Small Animals

£4.00 per day

Two sharing - £5.50 per day.

Visit: Tong Road, Leeds LS12 5EW - beulahfarm.co.uk





Cherry Tree Cattery

Cherry Tree Cattery has been providing care and attention to cats for over a dozen years and over that time has developed a reputation for outstanding care and attention.

Prices (per day)

Single Unit (1 cat) - £8.50

Double Unit (2 cats) - £16.00

Large Unit (3 cats) - £20.00

Family Unit (4 cats) - £23.00

Guinea Pigs and other small animals - £4.00

Visit: 68 Cherry Tree Cres, Farsley, Pudsey LS28 5SR - cherrytreecattery.co.uk/



Greengates Boarding Cattery

Greengates Boarding Cattery is situated in an idyllic spot between Bramhope and Leeds Bradford Airport, surrounded by fields and set within approximately six acres.

They offer spacious accommodation with a selection of individually heated pens, which all have access to covered outdoor runs.

Prices

1 cat per pen = £9

2 cats per pen = £16

3 cats per pen = £20

4 cats per pen = £23

All prices are per day and include both the day of drop off and pick up.

Visit: Otley Old Rd, Leeds LS18 5HY - greengatescattery.com/home



Home Farm Kennels & Cattery

Home Farm Kennels & Cattery are a fully licensed Kennels and Cattery based in Swillington, Leeds, providing accommodation set within 75 acres of countryside.

The Kennels and Cattery are heated and a vet bed supplied which is changed daily. Snuggle pads are also provided in the cattery to give long lasting warmth.

Prices

Dogs

Small Breed – Medium Breed – £12.00 a day

Medium Breed – Large Breed – £13.00 a day

Large Breed – Extra Large Breed – £14.00 a day

Cats

£8.00 a day

All prices include food and bedding. You are charged from the day you drop off but not for the day of collection if you collect within the morning times.

Visit: Wakefield Rd, Swillington, Leeds LS26 8UA - homefarmkennelsandcattery.co.uk/



Carlton Boarding Kennels

Carlton Boarding Kennels is a family run business that has been established since 1979.

They provide fully licensed, purpose built kennels and cattery for your pets while you are away.

As well as overnight boarding they also cater for day boarders. They have purpose built day boarding kennels for owners who want to drop off and collect their pets on a daily basis.

Visit: Carlton Hall Farm, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7BG - carltonboardingkennels.co.uk/



Laburnum Kennels & Cattery in Methley, Leeds

Laburnum Boarding Kennels are a family run business since 1991, situated in a rural setting with plenty of space to exercise your pets and ensure that they enjoy their stay.

All of the facilities have been specifically designed to maximise the care and attention given to your pets, ranging from central heating facilities, to the provision of individual menus and the facility to administer medications that you require for your pet.

Price list

Small dog - £18.50 per night

Medium dog - £19.25 per night

Large dog - £19.75 per night

Extra large dog (e.g. Alsatian, Rottweiler) - £21.50

Extra extra large dog - £22.50 per night

Cats - £10 per night (overnight only £20)

Visit: Low Common, Methley, Leeds LS26 9AG - laburnumboardingkennels.co.uk/





