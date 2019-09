These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in LS10, predominantly during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Middleton | Beeston | Morley LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook

1. March 1979 Hunslet Shopping Centre.

2. February 1985 Derelict land in Hunslet was to be given a two million pound facelift with the development of 36 homes. This photo shows disused factory buildings which were to demlished to make way for the new homes

3. June 1974 Hunslet Low Road.

4. March 1968 Leek Street flats development.

