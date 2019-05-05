44-year-old missing from Horsforth, Leeds

A 44-year-old man has gone missing from Horsforth in Leeds.

Leon Leeming aged was last seen at 11:30 on Sunday, May 5.

He is described as white, slim and with short blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing an LJ Window Cleaning Services hooded top, shorts & brown work boots.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could help find Mr Leeming to ring 101 quoting reference 593 of the 5th.

