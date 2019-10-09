PICS: YPN

33 never seen before photos of Pudsey through the years

Is this the Pudsey you remember?

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in the market town, predominantly during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Rodley | Armley | Horsforth LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook

1. December 1981

Booth's Yard Antiques at Lowtown. Harry Fowler and his granddaughter, Tracey at work on a bergere cane chair.

2. July 1984

Booth's Yard, Lowtown.

3. May 1982

The chaotic scene in Fartown as traffic builds up and vehicles park waiting to pick up pupils from Fulneck School at the end of the school day.

4. November 1988

