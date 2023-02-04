News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

31 bonkers world record attempts in Leeds from the 1990s to now

These photos pay homage to those city mavericks who have tried to break a world record.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

Leeds residents have set out to break Guinness World Records all the time. Some are successful, many more are not. These memories range from the sublime to the ridiculous and feature everything from zombies and Scalextric though to counting to ten in Japanese in the shortest amount of time.

Undefined: readMore

1. Record breaking attempts

Enjoy these photo memories of world record attempts in Leeds. PIC: Claire Lim

Photo: Claire Lim

Photo Sales

2. Record breaking attempts

Year 7 pupils from Leeds schools took part in a marathon world record attempt at John Charles Sports Centre in October 2010. Pupils cheer a baton change.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

3. Record breaking attempts

Youth worker Alice Cudworth who had overseen the making of a giant cardigan made to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Cardigan Centre in Burley. She was hoping to enter the Guiness Book of World Records. Pictured in October 2010.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Record breaking attempts

Miss Leeds 2010 Katie Farr lends her support to Sherburn Aero Club pilots Iain MacLeod and Jamie Van Der Hoorn. The pair were hoping to break the World Record for 'The Most Countries Visited by a Fixed Wing Aircraft in 24 Hours' in July 2010.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Leeds