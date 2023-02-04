These photos pay homage to those city mavericks who have tried to break a world record.
Leeds residents have set out to break Guinness World Records all the time. Some are successful, many more are not. These memories range from the sublime to the ridiculous and feature everything from zombies and Scalextric though to counting to ten in Japanese in the shortest amount of time.
Undefined: readMore
1. Record breaking attempts
Enjoy these photo memories of world record attempts in Leeds. PIC: Claire Lim
Photo: Claire Lim
2. Record breaking attempts
Year 7 pupils from Leeds schools took part in a marathon world record attempt at John Charles Sports Centre in October 2010. Pupils cheer a baton change.
Photo: Steve Riding
3. Record breaking attempts
Youth worker Alice Cudworth who had overseen the making of a giant cardigan made to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Cardigan Centre in Burley. She was hoping to enter the Guiness Book of World Records. Pictured in October 2010.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Record breaking attempts
Miss Leeds 2010 Katie Farr lends her support to Sherburn Aero Club pilots Iain MacLeod and Jamie Van Der Hoorn. The pair were hoping to break the World Record for 'The Most Countries Visited by a Fixed Wing Aircraft in 24 Hours' in July 2010.
Photo: Tony Johnson