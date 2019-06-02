A young boy after ringing the celebration bell.

30 photographs from Race for Life 2019 at Temple Newsam

The Leeds Race for Life took place this weekend at Temple Newsam.

Thousands turned out for the race to run either the 5k or 10k courses held by Cancer Research UK on Sunday, June 2.

Smiles all round for runners taking part in Race for life at Temple Newsam on Sunday, June 2.

1. Race for Life 2019

Rene Fuller with her group Renees Rebels

2. Race for Life 2019

Hula-hooping at Race for Life 2019.

3. Race for Life 2019

A young runner in his Leeds United kit reaching for the celebration bell.

4. Race for Life 2019

