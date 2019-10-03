PICS: YPN

30 never seen before photos of Halton through the years

Is this the Halton you remember?

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in LS15, predominantly during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories - ranging from the good, the bad and the ugly - from back in the day.

Irwin Approach in Halton.

1. 1990s

Is this the Halton you remember?

2. December 1994

The Lady Moyoress of Leeds Vivienne Dodgson cut the ribbon at a new Abbey National branch office in Halton. The new manageress was Danielle Nabarro, just 19.

3. November 1983

The Woodman pub on Selby Road. The licensee was Dioris Roberts at the time.

4. November 1981

