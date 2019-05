Enjoy these photos showcasing trains and railway stations around God's own county through the ages. READ MORE: 26 stunning photos of Yorkshire which prove its a great place to live

1. October 1951 7/C594 "Hunt" Class D49 4-4-0 No.62755 "The Bilsdale" at Leeds Station. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. October 1951 8/C594 Royal Scot Class 6p 4-6-0 (rebuild). Seaforth Highlander No. 46108 Thames Clyde Express at Leeds Station. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. October 1951 9/C596 "H.A. IVATT" No. 60123 backing out of Leeds Station. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. March 1990 Ingrow Station master Stuart Mellin on the platform. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more