As the city has developed, locals have had to wave goodbye to many beloved local institutions, bidding a fond farewell to nightclubs, gig venues and shops. Here are 25 things you can no longer do in Leeds.

1. Get a pick and mix from Woolworths Loading up on sugar from the sweet counter at Woolies is a favourite pastime for many. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

2. Rent films from Blockbusters Before the wonders of Netflix, you actually had to leave your home and pick up a VHS or DVD for film night. Sadly the company no longer exists. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Go for a swim at the LIP Leeds International Pool was iconic for its unusual architecture, but it welcomed many dedicated swimmers and divers through its doors until its closure in 2007. Staff jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Party in the Park The free music festival was held annually at Temple Newsam until 2014, when it was cancelled due to lack of funds. Busted, Arctic Monkeys, Olly Murs and Ricky Martin were among those who played it. Staff jpimedia Buy a Photo

