25 of the most incredible pictures from Elland Road as Take Us Home: Leeds United released
It's the series which looks back on a thrilling Leeds United campaign as Marcelo Bielsa and the Whites aim to end a 15-year absence from the Premier League.
'Take Us Home: Leeds United' launched exclusively with Prime video today. Here are 25 of the best pictures from the documentary:
1. Elland Road
Fans sing 'we are champions..'
2. Fan celebration
Fans hold scarves in the air at Elland Road.
3. Leeds United vs West Brom
A huge goal for Leeds against West Brom.
4. Fans cheer
Fans celebrate an important goal.
