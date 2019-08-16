Marcelo Bielsa

25 of the most incredible pictures from Elland Road as Take Us Home: Leeds United released

It's the series which looks back on a thrilling Leeds United campaign as Marcelo Bielsa and the Whites aim to end a 15-year absence from the Premier League.

'Take Us Home: Leeds United' launched exclusively with Prime video today. Here are 25 of the best pictures from the documentary:

Fans sing 'we are champions..'

1. Elland Road

Fans hold scarves in the air at Elland Road.

2. Fan celebration

A huge goal for Leeds against West Brom.

3. Leeds United vs West Brom

Fans celebrate an important goal.

4. Fans cheer

