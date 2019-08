Leeds Cat Rescue currently has several cats and kittens, some of which have had tragic backgrounds, ranging from under six months to over one year old. These are all the kittens and cats currently up for adoption.

Rosa - 4 months old Rosa is a very mild mannered young lady, who likes her own company. Rosa will need plenty of time and company from her new family and she'll repay them with fun, play time and lots of cuddles.

Faye & Grub - 3 months old Faye and Grub are an unrelated bonded pair. Faye was hand reared with her siblings and as such turned into a very sweet, affectionate and kind natured kitten. Just like Faye, Grub has grown into a wonderful little personality.

Stuart & Nibbler - 3 months old This very close brother and sister pair came into Leeds Cat Rescue care as abandoned kittens. Both kittens are wonderful and will be a truly fantastic addition to any home that can offer them the love, time and attention that they deserve.

Alfie & Ada - 4 months old Alfie and Ada are a very sweet pair with lots of fun to be had, and are suited to loving and attentive homes.

