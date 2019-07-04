24 kittens and cats in urgent need of a home in Leeds

These 24 rescue cats in Leeds are in desperate need of a permanent, loving home.

Leeds Cat Rescue currently has several cats and kittens, some of which have had tragic backgrounds, ranging from under six months to over one year old. These are all the kittens and cats currently up for adoption.

1. Marshall and Melvin - 9 weeks old These two brothers are a boisterous pair with lots of energy and into everything. They are the perfect kittens for a loving and busy household.

2. Spot and Alice - 9 weeks old Brother and sister to Marshall and Melvin. Both are beautiful, fun and sweet kittens, who will be a great addition to a secure and loving home.

3. Anya and Sylvester - 13 weeks old This brother and sister are both very sweet and are enjoying human contact. They do need an experienced cat person, but they will make the most loyal of cats and will be a great addition to the right family.

4. Pickle and Peanut - 12 weeks old Pickle and Peanut are an unrelated bonded pair. Peanut is extremely friendly, affectionate and playful. Pickle is still building her confidence in people, but she's very sweet and is learning quickly from her adopted brother.

