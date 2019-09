What better time to get out and about in your Leeds as the leaves change colour before falling to the ground. These photos capture the city at its finest during the autumn months and we hope they encourage you to make the most of your Leeds. READ MORE: Listed - Locations of all protected trees and conservation areas around Leeds

1. Leeds in the autumn Autumnal sunshine highlights the golden hues in the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey. Tony Johnson jpimedia

2. Leeds in the autumn A cyclist pictured amongst the Autumn Colours on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Kirkstall, jpimedia

3. Leeds in the autumn Early morning sun near Woodlesford Lock. PA pa

4. Leeds in the autumn A dog walker is pictured as the Autumn leaves change colour at Roundhay Park Simon Hulme jpimedia

