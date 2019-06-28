20 of the best jobs you can apply for at Leeds College right now

Have your say

Fancy a career change?

If you are just leaving college, university or looking for something new, here are 20 of the jobs on offer from Leeds College.

To apply for any, visit the website.

Many of the closing dates end today (Friday), so be quick if you want to apply.j

1.Customer Experience Assistant x3 (RS124).

Closing Date: Fri, 28 Jun 2019

Location: Leeds City College

Salary: LC2 Commencing at £17,363 PA

2.Contact Centre Assistant x2 (Ref: RS120).

Closing Date: Fri,, 28 Jun 2019

Location: Leeds

Salary: LC2 Commencing at £17,363 PA

3.Food service assistant, Part Time (Ref: LCC725).

Closing Date: Fri,, 05 Jul 2019

Location: Leeds, Quarry Hill Campus

Salary: £9.00 per hour

4.Apprentice Coaching Tutor, Public Services (Ref: APP148).

Closing Date: Fri,, 05 Jul 2019

Location: Leeds Quarry Hill

Salary: £15,839 PA

5.Performance and Projects Assistant (Student Life) (Ref: LCC718).

Closing Date: Fri,, 05 Jul 2019

Location: Park Lane Campus

Salary: £17,363 PA

6.Apprentice Teacher, Dance (Ref: APP162).

Closing Date: Fri,, 05 Jul 2019

Location: Leeds, Park Lane Campus

Salary: £15,839 PA

7.Apprentice Teacher, Biology (Ref: LCC746).

Closing Date: Sun,, 07 Jul 2019

Location: Park Lane Campus

Salary: £15,839 PA

8.Student Relations Officer, Fixed Term (LCC715).

Closing Date: Mon,, 08 Jul 2019

Location: Leeds, Park Lane Campus

Salary: LC3 Commencing at £17,681 with progression to £18,721 PA

9.Learning Support Assistant, Part Time, Reduced Year (Ref: LCC750).

Closing Date: Thu,, 11 Jul 2019

Location: Printworks Campus

Salary: LC2 £17,363 PA Pro Rata

10.Course Leader, Computer Science (KC577).

Closing Date: Fri,, 12 Jul 2019

Location: Keighley College

Salary: SO2 Commencing at £29,651 with progression to £31,456 PA

11.School Liaison Officer (Ref: HC002).

Closing Date: Fri,, 12 Jul 2019

Location: Harrogate College (Based in Leeds)

Salary: LC4 Commencing at £19,264 with progression to £20,985 PA

12.Teacher Apprentice, Engineering (Ref: APP160).

Closing Date: Thu,, 11 Jul 2019

Location: Leeds, Printworks Campus

Salary: £15,839 PA

13.High Needs Best Practice Lead (Ref: LCC749).

Closing Date: Thu,, 11 Jul 2019

Location: Multi-site

Salary: LC5 Commencing at £21,596 with progression to £23,463 PA

14.High Needs Transition Cooordinator (Ref: LCC748).

Closing Date: Thu,, 11 Jul 2019

Location: Multi-site

Salary: SO2 Commencing at £29,651 with progression to £31,456 PA

15.Project Worker (Ref: LCC696).

Closing Date: Fri,, 28 Jun 2019

Location: Leeds, Park Lane

Salary: LC4 Commencing at £19,264 with progression to £20,985 PA

16.Student Support Coordinator, Part Time, Fixed Term (LCC701).

Closing Date: Fri,, 28 Jun 2019

Location: Leeds, Quarry Hill Campus

Salary: LC6 £24,149 PA Pro Rata

17.Programme Manager English and Maths (LCC702).

Closing Date: Fri,, 28 Jun 2019

Location: Leeds, Quarry Hill Campus

Salary: LM1 Commencing at £32,397 with progression to £35,391 PA

18.Marketing Account Executive (Ref: HC003).

Closing Date: Fri,, 28 Jun 2019

Location: Leeds

Salary: LC6 Commencing at £24,149 with progression to £25,584 PA

19.Assessor, Events and Marketing, Variable Hours (LCC705).

Closing Date: Fri,, 28 Jun 2019

Location: Leeds, Park Lane Campus

Salary: £21,596 PA Pro Rata

20.Maths Teacher (LCC706).

Closing Date: Fri,, 28 Jun 2019

Location: Leeds, Park Lane Campus

Salary: SO1 Commencing at £26,351 with progression to £28,791 PA