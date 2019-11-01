20 cute Leeds kittens and cats in urgent need of a forever home

Leeds Cat Rescue (LCR) currently has several cats and kittens, some of which have had tragic backgrounds, ranging from under six months to over one year old. These are all the kittens and cats currently up for adoption.
1. Betsy - 6 months old
Betsy, like her sister Maisie, is cautious of new people, but soon settles and bonds with new people. She can be homed by herself or with her sister as a pair.
Photo: LCR
2. Maisie - 6 months old
Maisie is cautious of new people, but soon settles and bonds. She will be suited to most homes which give her plenty of attention and lots of playtime. She can be homed by herself or with her sister, Betsy, as a pair.
Photo: LCR
3. Alfie and Ada - 5 and a half months old
Alfie and Ada are a very sweet pair with lots of fun to be had, and are suited to loving and attentive homes.
Photo: LCR
4. Dorothy - 2 years old
Dorothy is a very sweet natured cat who loves fuss and attention. She is initially shy of strangers, but this is short lived and she'll soon bond and be a great companion or addition to a loving home.
Photo: LCR
