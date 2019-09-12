Robbie Wlliams

19 photos you'll only understand if you were entertained by Robbie Williams at Roundhay Park in 2006

Robbie Williams wowed thousands of pop fans young and old at Roundhay Park back in September 2006.

Were you among the 90,000-strong crowd for each of the two nights? Do you remember when the music went silent and everyone sang Angels? We hope these never seen before photos from the YEP archive evoke some happy memories. They were taken by snapper Simon Hulme and include comments from those who enjoyed the concerts. READ MORE: 12 things you don’t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could a decade ago | 15 photos you'll only understand if you're from Leeds | 16 things you'll know if you grew up in Leeds during the 2000s

These 'angels' can hardly contain their excitement.

1. Roundhay Park 2006

Simon Hulme
jpimedia
Pink stetsons at the ready for these excited fans.

2. Roundhay Park 2006

Fans were treated to a gorgeous sunny day.

3. Roundhay Park 2006

Fans wait for Robbie to go on stage.

4. Roundhay Park 2006

