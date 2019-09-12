19 photos you'll only understand if you were entertained by Robbie Williams at Roundhay Park in 2006
Robbie Williams wowed thousands of pop fans young and old at Roundhay Park back in September 2006.
Were you among the 90,000-strong crowd for each of the two nights? Do you remember when the music went silent and everyone sang Angels? We hope these never seen before photos from the YEP archive evoke some happy memories. They were taken by snapper Simon Hulme and include comments from those who enjoyed the concerts.
1. Roundhay Park 2006
These 'angels' can hardly contain their excitement.
2. Roundhay Park 2006
Pink stetsons at the ready for these excited fans.
3. Roundhay Park 2006
Fans were treated to a gorgeous sunny day.
4. Roundhay Park 2006
Fans wait for Robbie to go on stage.
