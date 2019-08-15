Klich arriving at the premiere (without a plus one!)

15 of the best pictures of Leeds United players including Pablo Hernandez and Kalvin Phillips arriving at the Take Us Home: Leeds United premiere

The players arrived for the premiere of the new Amazon documentary last night.

The six-part series is due to hit television screens on Friday. Here are some of the best pictures of the players arriving at the Everyman Cinema in Leeds:

Liam Cooper pictured on the red carpet.

1. Liam Cooper

The comedian and life-long Leeds United fan was spotted inside the cinema ready to watch the documentary.

2. Jon Richardson

Patrick Bamford arriving on the red carpet.

3. Patrick Bamford

Pablo Hernandez on the red carpet.

4. Pablo Hernandez

